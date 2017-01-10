Green homes scheme launch

A Walton developer has started work to create a £3m-plus collection of eco-friendly new homes in a village near Ripon.

Berkeley DeVeer is adding a green dimension to all 14 of the rural properties being built at Melmerby, by installing air source heat pumps rather then conventional gas or oil.

Named Wobeck Meadow to retain the village’s Viking roots, the site includes six affordable homes, starting from £240,000 amd rising to £475,000 for a five-bedroomed detached home, and the first phase is set for completion in the spring.

“The creation of Wobeck Meadow comes as research reveals that homebuyers are ranking a property’s green credentials with increasing importance,” said David Waddington, Head of New Homes at estate agents Linley & Simpson.

“Developers have gone back to nature by investing more than £100,000 by bringing this eco-efficiency to Melmerby – an approach that will generating significant savings to the running costs of each of these homes.”

He added: “This hand-crafted scheme is perfect for those seeking the rare blend of country and town lifestyles.

“It provides a mix of properties – a choice of three, four and five bedroom detached homes, plus the affordable housing dimension - to fit alongside village needs.”

“Opening the door to owning your home, Wobeck Meadow is also available with the Government’s Help to Buy scheme to support aspiring homeowners.”

This is the latest project by Berkeley DeVeer who boast 25 years’ expertise in building a diverse range of homes throughout the UK.

Closer to its Yorkshire roots, current developments include York, Tadcaster, Selby, Northallerton, and Holmfirth.

Dan Newett, its Managing Director said: “We are dedicated to developing the most innovative new homes – and Wobeck Meadows epitomises this approach.

“Buyers benefit from painstaking craftsmanship, wedded to the latest thinking in eco-efficiency.”