Greek food becoming flavour of the moment in Harrogate

At one point Greek restaurants in the Harrogate district seemed a little thin on the ground.

Not any more.

Recently there has been a mini explosion of Greek and Mediterranean food spots in Harrogate alone.

Diners have already been enjoying Istanbul, the Turkish and Greek Restaurant on Victoria Avenue, and the Mykonos bar and grill at what was Salsa Posada at 4 Mayfield Grove which offers Greek fish to Greek lamb, Spanakopitta to Moussaka, as well as a wine/cocktail bar on the first floor.

But there are now two new welcome additions.

Family-run Papa’s only opened a few weeks ago on Station Bridge in the property vacated by Yorkshire Meatball Co.

Owned by Olsi Papa, it specialises in freshly cooked Greek and Mediterranean food.

Also coming soon is a Harrogate outlet of Souvlaki Restaurant and Bar of Leeds.

Set to open at 5 Station Square, formerly Bib & Tucker cafe, the original Souvlaki in Leeds is known for traditional Greek and Cypriot dishes with Med-style music and the occasional live Greek band.