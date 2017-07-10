Great Yorkshire Show 2017 weather: Rain forecast for event

It's one of the biggest events of Yorkshire's year - yet poor weather is predicted for this week's Great Yorkshire Show 2017.

The farming community will be packing their Hunter wellies and Barbour jackets, as rain is forecast in Harrogate on two of the three Show days.

Tuesday is likely to be the wettest day, with persistent outbreaks of rain throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be a cool 16 degrees.

Wednesday will be milder, with mainly dry and cloudy conditions and some sunny spells.

On Thursday the rain will return, with heavy showers throughout the afternoon.

The Show has only been cancelled once in its history due to the weather - in 2012, when a wet summer turned the Showground into a mudbath which made the car parks dangerous. Bulldozers had to tow stranded horseboxes out of the mud.

In 2011, the first two days of the Show were affected by heavy rain but the event went ahead as planned.

Here's everything you need to know about the three-day event - from pricing to opening times and dog policies.