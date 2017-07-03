Great Yorkshire Show 2017: Famous chefs head for the cookery theatres

TV favourite Rosemary Shrager makes a welcome return to the Great Yorkshire Show this year.

The chef, who formerly ran the cookery school at Swinton Park, will be joined by an array of Michelin-starred and upcoming chefs in the Game Cookery Theatre and Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre.

Showcasing locally sourced ingredients through cookery demos and cook-offs, Rosemary said she was really looking forward to getting back to Yorkshire and the show’s cookery theatres.

“I have always loved coming to the Great Yorkshire Show,” she said. “I love to come back and meet up with old friends as well as doing the cooking demos in the foodie theatres.

“The crowds are always fantastic, the atmosphere is second to none, the food is some of the best in the world and I can’t wait to come back.”

Leading Yorkshire chef Steph Moon, one of the two cookery theatre co-ordinators, said she was very excited about this year’s line-up.

“We have lots of young talent as well as some old favourites visitors love. There is loads going on and there is a real mix which I am sure everyone will enjoy.”

Young chefs who will be showcasing their cookery talent include Ronny Simpson and Callum Bower from newly-opened Horto restaurant at Rudding Park and Michael Carr, head chef at Restaurant 92 in Harrogate.

Making a welcome return to the Great Yorkshire Show is vegan chef Little Miss Meat Free, Kate Beskow, from Hull, who proved a hit with visitors last year, along with James MacKenzie, from Michelin-starred Pipe and Glass.

This year also features an exciting new section, called Meet What You Eat. Exhibitors from the Food Hall will talk about their produce, before handing them over to the chefs who will demonstrate how to turn them into tasty dishes.