Grateful mum in tears after Harrogate rail conductor pays for son's ticket

An amazed mum said she cried after a kindly conductor at Harrogate rail station came to her son's rescue by paying for his £55 rail ticket out of his own pocket.

Mum Victoria Cairns said: "My son Ewan was to leave the Army Apprentices College barracks on a Friday at 5pm for compassionate leave back to Norfolk due to his grandad passing away.

"However he was held up and couldn't leave until the next morning. He called the train line and changed ticket to next morning and they said all was fine and details have been changed and your good to go for the next day.

"Come 7am on the Saturday morning, Ewan arrived at the train station and boarded fine. The conductor then came round who told him his ticket wasn't valid.

"My son explained what had happened showed the conductor the 12 minute phone call to train line on his phone from when he changed the details of travel.

"But the conductor said they hadn't changed it properly and his ticket wasn't valid.

"Ewan couldn't get hold of me to pay for another ticket so he was stuck.

"But instead of throwing my son off the train the conductor of Harrogate station, Mr Peter Foster, paid for my son's ticket.

"He literally bought a stranger a £55 ticket with his own bank card there and then and trusted he would pay him back on his return journey.

"He gave my son his name and number and didn't take any details from my son but told him "no need I trust you"

"When my son told me what had happened it made me cry, it was such a kind act.

"I sent Peter a message thanking him and asking for bank details to pay him back and he replied with "no problem always happy to help a serviceman in need" and I cried again.

"Paying him back doesn't seem enough and I would like Arriva and Northern Rail to know what a great human being the conductor at Harrogate is.

"I would also like I thank you the conductor from the bottom of my heart, as does my son."