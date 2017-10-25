Glitsy event sparks fundraising appeal

More than 160 guests attended a black tie event hosted by Stray FM at The Old Swan in Harrogate in a bid to raise vital funds to support the development of a new scheme spearheaded by not-for profit organisation, Harrogate Neighbours.

The Cuttings - a £7 million development designed to replace the existing Greenfield Court Housing Scheme, which provides extra care for the older and in some cases, socially isolated people in Harrogate - will officially open in July 2018. The new development is in partnership with North Yorkshire County Council and the Homes Communities Agency and is being built by the charities development partner, Keepmoat.

The event was sponsored by CNG and supported by a number of local businesses. Entertainment on the night included a choir and band and guests included Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate Coun Anne Jones and Lord Lieutenant of Yorkshire, Mr Barry Dodd also attended the event to show their support.

An auction and raffle with prizes generously donated by some of Yorkshire’s finest businesses took the fundraising total for the evening to £12,000. This will go towards buying vital, internal equipment, including a well-being suite, assisted bathrooms and activity areas to help create 55 fully equipped apartments offering security and privacy for elderly people in Harrogate.

CEO of Harrogate Neighbours, Sue Cawthray said: “We’re overwhelmed by the amazing support we have received thus far to help reach our fundraising goals and I would like to personally thank all those people who made the evening possible.

“This is the first of many events as we continue to raise awareness and funds to support the older community.”