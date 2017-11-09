Glass floor to allow spectacular views of Dales gorge

A new glass floor that allows amazing views of one of Yorkshire’s most spectacular natural sights has opened to the public.

How Stean Gorge is a unique limestone gorge in the Yorkshire Dales, carved over thousands of years.

The steep-sided chasm in Lofthouse, near Harrogate, is over half a mile in length and up to 80 feet deep in places, and is already a popular outdoor attraction for abseiling, gorge scrambling and exploring caves.

The new glass floors will allow visitors to see the gorge as never before.

Open to visitors for over 100 years, How Stean Gorge is managed by owners Stan and Ann Beer.

“Since we took over the attraction in 2007, we’ve been working on innovative ideas to help put this special area on the map. We’ve transformed it from a simple gorge walk to a fully interactive adventure, with highly qualified instructors, and added a 52-seat restaurant serving local produce. The new glass floors in our events facility offer a real wow factor. It’s helping us to maximise the full potential of this natural wonder in an Area of Outstanding Beauty in the Yorkshire Dales,” said Stan.

How Stean Gorge features just one of only three via ferrata courses in the UK – a high wire course of cables. The unique geography allows for rock sports and paddle sports, including the unique chance to canyon down the highest waterfall in England.

The development cost £180,000 with support from the European Structural Investment Fund. The floor-to-ceiling glass walls and partial glass floor, in an architecturally iconic new extension, hangs over the gorge, offering a unique function space for the corporate, educational and leisure sectors, as well as a spectacular space for private dining and wedding celebrations.

It will also enable access to a view never seen before for those with mobility issues or children in pushchairs.

Stan added: “With this development, How Stean Gorge’s business capability will be in the best position to develop new markets, increase bookings and spend per head and encourage longer stays, increasing the long term sustainability and profitability of this rural business.”