Girl, 11, steals show in Harrogate at International Gilbert & Sullivan fest

An amazing 11-year-old girl was the unexpected star of the current International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival in Harrogate at the weekend.

But Capri Everitt has become accustomed to the limelight in the last year.

Young Capri with her mum Kerrie, dad Tom and brother Bowen Everitt outside Harrogate's Royal Hall..

Having set off from her homeland in Canada in the company of her mum and dad and younger brother eight months ago, the schoolgirl has been singing in public round the world to raise money for orphaned and abused children.

The target was to sing 80 national anthems in 80 countries in the local language.

Harrogate was country number 78 and Capri’s appearance in the Royal Hall on Saturday night was no ordinary performance.

When she sang God Save The Queen prior to the performance of the Pirates of Penzance by The National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company, she was accompanied by the full orchestra.

The enterprising family from Vancouver, who have Irish roots, have had their entire journey for charoty blogged - by nine-year-old Bowen!

Kerrie said: “Our journey to Harrogate and Capri’s performance at the incredibly beautiful Royal Hall has been the highlight of our European leg of the journey.

“Our trip so far has been incredible and has exceeded our expectations in terms of all the amazing people we have met.”

The Everitts were visiting Harrogate only briefly, having travelled up for London as part of their global adventure.

Among the places the Everitts have visisted so far are India, the Philippines Scandanavia and South Africa.

On their epic journey, the family have stayed at 35 different SOS Children's Villages around the world.