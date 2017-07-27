Generations of memories: St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Knaresborough celebrates 50 glorious years of playing an active role in the community

Former pupils travelled hundreds of miles to attend St Mary’s Catholic Primary School’s 50th anniversary celebrations - and the love that the Knaresborough community has for the school filled the grounds and helped to raise £4,000.

The money will drive forward new projects to add to the school’s history of playing an active part in the everyday life of the town.

The Knaresborough Town Crier Roger Hewitt did a special cry to mark the occasion, and the theme of the event was a trip down memory lane, with old photographs and school memorabilia proudly on show.

The organising committee said the anniversary was an emotional experience for everyone who has been a part of the school’s history.

Kele Houston, a member of the Friends of St Mary’s committee, who has three of her sons attending the school, said: “It was absolutely fantastic, it was a real fun-filled community day, and we had the weather for it which made all the difference.

“There was a lot of emotional people on the day, a lot of people who had not seen each other for years. We had former pupils, teachers and staff all coming together to celebrate. There was a real sense of pride for being part of the school’s history.”

Former pupils Dominique and Grant McIntyre travelled from London to sing, performing numbers going back 50 years. Kele said: “This got the event buzzing and off to a fantastic start.

We also had a great local dance group performing.

"’m very proud of how the town has come together."