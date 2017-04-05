'General Election' candidate for Harrogate unveiled by Green Party

Harrogate and District Green Party has announced its parliamentary candidate should Prime Minister Theresa May decide to call a snap General Election at some point.

Dr Greig Sharman has been elected, replacing Shan Oakes.

Shan will retain her role as press officer and cecretary of the local party.

Dr Sharman lives in Bilton in Harrogate with his wife and three children and has been a member of the local party since 2014.

He has worked at the University of Leeds since 2013 as a Senior Manager of IT.

Prior to that he was an IT Consultant working across the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

Dr Sharman stood as a local council candidate in recent council elections in Bilton Ward (2015) and more recently in Bishop Monkton Ward (2016) coming second to the Conservatives with a share of 14.8% of the vote.

Dr Sharman said “I am absolutely delighted that the local membership has placed its trust in me. I want to thank Shan Oakes and the members for getting us into a really healthy position.”