Garden village plans for Wetherby area

Plans for a new Garden Village of up to 1,500 homes near Wetherby have taken a step forward following Harrogate Borough Council’s confirmation that its Local Plan will need almost 3,000 extra new homes across the Borough.

The proposed Deighton Grange development, just north of the town between the old A1 (A168) and the A1(M), is being promoted by Wetherby-based developer Berkley DeVeer who says it will have its own school and would create the opportunity to work with Leeds City Council on other services.

Daniel Newett, Managing Director at Berkley DeVeer, explained: “Harrogate Borough Council will shortly be faced with a decision, the ramifications of which will be felt for generations.

“As part of the Local Plan process, the Council needs to decide exactly where the thousands of new homes Harrogate Borough needs should be located.

“Having already confirmed that it intends to support the construction of a major new settlement near Green Hammerton, the Council’s announcement last week that an additional 3,000 new homes will be required in the Borough means the Council is faced with a choice.

“The Council can support the plans for a new garden village at Deighton Grange, which will create hundreds of new jobs and have a minimal impact on the rest of the Borough. Or back significant new house building in existing towns and villages across Harrogate Borough.”

Last week Harrogate Borough Council published updated documents around the Local Plan, which suggested a number of towns and villages, including Tockwith, could have new houses built to meet housing needs. Allocating Deighton Grange as a site for new housing could dramatically reduce the number of homes required in other places.

Daniel Newett continued: “Deighton Grange would be a fantastic addition to Harrogate Borough.

“Along with the 1,500 new homes and hundreds of new jobs, the self-contained village would include a new primary school, funding for additional secondary school places, and new, accessible parkland.

“The village’s location, close to Wetherby, could create real opportunities for partnership working between Leeds City Council and Harrogate Borough Council when it comes to delivering key infrastructure, including schools, health services and leisure facilities, and I look forward to our plans making further progress in the coming months.”