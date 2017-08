Thousands of Volkswagen fans descended on the Harewood estate this weekend for the annual VW Festival.

The three-day event now attracts in excess of 20,000 visitors keen to look round displays of vintage VW vehicles.

Thomas Robinson, three, with the Beetles

Beetles and Kombis and their fans from all over the country descend on Harewood for the festival, which has become the largest of its kind in the UK.

Alastair Smith, from Wakefield, tries out a Beetle

William the Weimaraner tries out a dog-sized Kombi van