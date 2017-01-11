Fundraising appeal to send much-loved terminally ill Starbeck resident on memory-making holiday with her son

The Starbeck community is rallying together to raise £2,000 and send a much-loved resident with terminal cancer on a holiday to Tenerife with her son.

Debbie Brooks was diagnosed with small bowel cancer in July last year, after years of living with Crohn’s disease.

One of the three special fundraisers planned.

Debbie had a tumour removed, but in the following months it progressed into incurable metastatic lymphadenopathy.

After launching a JustGiving page in December to raise money for the memory-making holiday, the original fundraising target of £800 was met and exceeded, but due to complications with travel insurance, Debbie and her son Simon now need £2,000 to make their special trip happen.

Readers can make a donation to Debbie's PayPal account: debbie.brooks31@yahoo.co.uk.

Three events have been organised in Starbeck to raise money for the holiday:

Starbeck Working Men's Club will welcome popular medium Micky Gypsy Boy Vermouch on January 19, 7pm onwards, tickets cost £10, available from the club, and £12.50 on the door. Micky will also entertain a crowd and raise money by doing an event at the Harrogate Spiritual Healing Church.

On January 21 a special open day organised by Carol Anne Ogilvie will be held in Starbeck to raise funds.

Debbie's friend Yvonne Halliday said: "This is fantastic, the whole of the community is coming together to help my friend Debbie, it's ace. To have three events, one at the Harrogate spiritualist church, one at Starbeck Working Men's Club - both giving free rooms - is fantastic.

"And my awesome friend Carol Anne Ogilvie and her daughter Jasmine Ogilvie are running round getting donations from local shops in Starbeck.

"Thanks also goes to Debbie Anne Glover Ward who kindly went to the committee and managed to get us a venue for our event, and her lovely daughter Nikki who created and designed the posters and tickets.

"It is fantastic that Micky is doing two events. He is a world renowned psychic who does readings for many of the stars and is a very busy man, but he would drop everything to help this lovely lady."

Natalie Wilkins, another friend of Debbie's, said: “It is testament to the community that is Starbeck, they really do rally round and look after their own. Debbie has been a part of the Starbeck community for most of her life, and she deserves all of the support and help, she really does."