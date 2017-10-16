Fun with poet and puppets

Knaresborough Library will be hosting a special children’s event on Tuesday 24 October.

The fun-filled ‘Poetry and Puppets’ session will feature author Sue Hardy Dawson and starts at 2.30pm.

Sue Hardy Dawson is a Yorkshire-born poet, artist and illustrator who has been widely published in children’s poetry anthologies.

She has delivered activities in schools and was commissioned to provide workshops for the Prince of Wales Foundation for Children and the Arts.

As well as a fantastic puppet show children will be able to have a go at illustrating poems, making shape poems and poem leaves, as well as using magnetic words.

Where Zebras Go, the author’s first solo poetry collection, takes readers across the savannah, into fairy tale realms, back to the playground and through the seasons, introducing a whole host of animals along the way.

Signed copies of Sue’s book will be available to buy on the day at a reduced price of £3.99.

The event, part of the Family Learning Festival, is for children aged 7 to 11. Tickets, priced £3, are available from the library now.

Visit www.familylearningfestival.com to find out more about the festival.