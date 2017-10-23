From the archives: Day the 'Rail knocked Harrogate Town out of the FA Cup

A derby match between two teams a mile apart. The prize a place in the FA Cup proper. It's the stuff of dreams for a football fan.

Harrogate Railway were drawn to play Harrogate Town for a place in the first round proper of the FA Cup, the ‘Rail having already knocked out Leigh and Matlock.

Railway players celebrate the victory

Confident Town, sitting 55 league places higher than their rivals, made the short trip to Station View as favourites to progress in the historic tie in front of the Sky Sports TV cameras on October 27, 2007, only to be undone by their ruthless and dogged rivals.

The ‘Rail drew first blood, James Riley scoring in the 18th minute.They were pegged back just six minutes later though, Chris Bettney bringing the sides level.

In the end, it took a spectacular own goal two minute from time to separate the sides, Rail putting an end to their opponent’s 15-game unbeaten run in front of 1,286 fans.

‘Rail manager Vinnie Brockie labelled the victory the best he’d had in his managerial career.

The ‘Rail wen on to beat Droylsden 2-0, before bowing out with their heads held high ina 3-2 loss to Mansfield Town.