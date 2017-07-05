Friends ready for Big Picnic fun to boost funds

Harrogate’s Valley Gardens is set to host the tenth Big Picnic on Saturday afternoon.

From noon to 4pm there will be a huge variety of stalls and children’s activities with Frieds of Harrogate Hospital hoping to beat last year’s attendance figures.

“Since 2007 the Picnic has gone from strength to strength, with thousands of folk from Harrogate and across the region enjoying themselves and raising a bundle for a good cause,” said Chrissie Taylor of the Friends.

“Last year the Council recorded 24,000 people entering the gardens during the event.”

As well as the funfair, climbing wall and food outlets, there will be musical enterainment from Rock Up and Sing and the White Rose Pipe Band.

The Big Picnic is the annual fundraiser for the Friends, which has an ambitious project to raise £8,000 to buy two specialist hoists for the Woodlands Ward and the Child Development centre.

“A hoist of this kind can make a huge difference to children and young people whose conditions affect their ability to stand and weight bear,” added Chrissie.

“Therapy can be significantly enhanced with its help, young people can move and play and have fun - kick a football or dance for example - and to see the world from a new perspective instead of from a wheelchair.”

“So, come on down, bring your family or your mates and flaunt your shades - we’re expecting glorious sunshine.”