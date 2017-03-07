Fountains Abbey to feature on new Channel Five series

TV presenter Alan Titchmarsh will reveal the secrets of Yorkshire heritage attraction Fountains Abbey in the finale of a new Channel Five series.

The gardening expert visited the ruins and water gardens near Ripon to film the final episode of Secrets of the National Trust, which will be broadcast on Tuesday March 14 at 9pm.

The programme celebrates the estates, historic houses, countryside and coastline under the charity's management.

Alan explores the lives of the monks who once lived in the abbey and Studley Royal alongside an archaeologist who has overseen a recent excavation of the burial ground. He also meets the landscape team who look after the gardens on the estate, while drone footage has been used to capture shots of the ruins from the air.

The episode also features Hampshire, a spade mill in Northern Ireland, the South Downs, Giant's Causeway and the Inner Hebrides.