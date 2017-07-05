Food festival returns for fourth year

Wetherby Food Festival is set to serve up tasty treats as it opens the gates on it’s fourth event this weekend.

Visitors are expected from far and wide to enjoy produce from street food traders and producers, music and fun on The Ings on July 7-9.

Friday night will kick off the weekend with an Ed Sheeran tribute act, along with hot street food and real ale.

On Saturday and Sunday the whole event site opens at 10am with over 70 producer stalls selling lots of locally produced cheeses, chutneys, cakes, pastries and spirits to name but a few.

“We will have live music from local bands and artists across two stages, a free children’s entertainment marquee where there will be balloon modelling, bubbleology, magic, music and lots more,” said co-founder Julie Sowden.

“There will be Kiddy Cook classes available for children to learn how to make some wonderful creations from bread bubble bomb pizza to cheesecake with candyfloss.”

She added: “Man V Food returns on Saturday and Sunday with some great challenges likely to appeal to those with a sweet tooth or a real need for lots and lots of meat!

“You can sign up over the weekend if you’re feeling brave enough but if not just sit back and enjoy watching some hilarious attempts.”

The festival, started by Julie and husband Philip after running a street food stall, has been a success story for the town with past events bringing in extra trade to the town.

The couple’s company PJJ Events has now expanded its food festivals to include Lotherton Hall and Horsforth and Newcastle.

Wetherby Lions will also be holding the annual fundraising duck race on the River Wharfe in conjunction with the food festival on Sunday at 11am.

“We also have a number of other local charity stalls which have all been offered free of charge to help raise much needed funds for worthwhile causes.”

Open on Friday 4-10pm, Saturday 10am-10pm and Sunday 10am-6pm.