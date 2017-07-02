Flypast to mark plaque unveiling

Tributes are to be paid later this month to a World War II hero and son of Wetherby.

A Blue Plaque will be unveiled on July 23 at the new Aldi Store, to mark the centenary of the birth of James “Ginger” Lacey.

And the event, between 1.45-2.15pm at the new Deighton Road shop, will be celebrated with a fly past of the RAF’s Battle of Britain flight of a Hurricane, Spitfire and Lancaster.

Wetherby Civic Society spokesman Peter Catton said: “The Plaque’s location is where Fairfield Villas, the house where “Ginger” Lacey was born on 1 February 1917 and spent his childhood, originally stood.

“The original lintel, bearing the name of Fairfield Villas, which was built into the front of this row of three terrace houses, (numbers 14, 16 and 18, presumably of Deighton Road) has been put into the wall upon which the Plaque is to be fixed.

“Ginger Lacey lived in number 14, which was the one right on the corner. These houses were subsequently knocked down to stand more cars from the dealership which was where Aldi now stands.”

Ginger Lacey went on to become one of the top scoring Royal Air Force fighter pilots of the Second World War and was the second highest scoring RAF fighter pilot of the Battle of Britain. He won a Distinguished Flying Medal and Bar for bravery.

After retiring from the RAF in 1967 he operated an air freight service out of Bridlington, where he died in 1989.

The flypast will will not go ahead if there is low cloud.