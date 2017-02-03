Flood-damaged Tadcaster Bridge finally reopens

It has been closed for more than a year after falling victim to the 2015 Boxing Day floods. But today, after a string of delays, Tadcaster Bridge finally reopened.

A parade led by pupils from the town’s three primary schools marked the event.

The bridge in Tadcaster, in December 2015

The reopening had been scheduled for 2pm but was been pushed back by around an hour as contractors finished the white lines on the carriageway.

North Yorkshire County Council had earlier delayed the reopening date after freezing temperatures delayed work.

Watch the event live on The Yorkshire Post Facebook page

The bridge, which connects the two halves of Tadcaster, was closed after its partial collapse due to the force of flood water from heavy rains last Christmas.

Tadcaster Bridge, which was severely damaged by the 2015 Boxing Day Floods, is due to finally reopen

Its closure left the North Yorkshire town divided, with residents and visitors having to negotiate a 10-mile detour to get from one side of the river to the other.

The division has strained businesses in the town and North Yorkshire County Council said contractors have worked around the clock to complete a job that should have taken two years in just over 12 months.

“There is great anticipation in the town,” said Don Mackenzie, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways, before the reopening.

“Its community has been literally cut in two for a year by the bridge’s collapse and people have been eagerly looking forward to the time when they will be reconnected. We thank them for the patience and fortitude they have shown throughout the year.

Tadcaster Bridge, which was severely damaged by the 2015 Boxing Day Floods, is due to finally reopen

“I am very proud of the enormous effort made by our contractors, Balfour Beatty, and our bridges team to complete a very challenging project of this kind in little more than half the time it would normally take.”

The reconstruction, which has included a widening of the structure, has been funded with £3 million from the Government and £1.4 million from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership.

The reconstruction of the bridge will be further celebrated in April when Tadcaster hosts the start of Day 2 of the Tour de Yorkshire bike race.