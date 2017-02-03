Flood-damaged Tadcaster Bridge due to reopen at 2pm today

It has been closed for more than a year after falling victim to the 2015 Boxing Day floods. But today, after a string of delays, Tadcaster Bridge is finally due to reopen.

There will be a parade through the town to mark the event.

Tadcaster Bridge, which was severely damaged by the 2015 Boxing Day Floods, is due to finally reopen

North Yorkshire County Council pushed back the reopening date after freezing temperatures delayed work.

The bridge, which connects the two halves of Tadcaster, was closed after its partial collapse due to the force of flood water from heavy rains last Christmas.

The county council started its reconstruction work two-and-half weeks after the collapse and says it has “pulled out all the stops to complete the project”.

The 18th century Grade Two listed bridge has been reconstructed and widened with £3m from the Government and £1.4m from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership.

