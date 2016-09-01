Five things to know about today’s news in Leeds

Don’t have the time to read the news in the morning? No worries, here’s a preview of the most important news happening in Leeds today.

1. Agonising wait hopes to boost organ donor numbers

Ninety-six people in Leeds are facing an agonising wait for an organ transplant according to new figures. A staggering 700 people are waiting for the crucial call for a transplant to save their lives across Yorkshire. These figures come ahead of the YEP-backed Be a Hero Day, which aims to encourage new donors to give the gift of life and sign the NHS’ Organ donor register. So far, more than 50,000 people have signed up to the register in just six months, and a remarkable total of 29 people from Leeds have donated organs after their deaths between April 2015 and April 2016. These donations have led to 91 patients undergoing a lifesaving transplant, including some multiple-organ transplants.

2. Dad’s joy over ‘miracle baby’

Former police officer Dean Smahon, who lost both legs, eight fingers, and parts of his nose after contracting septicaemia has spoken about his ordeal, and revealed he will soon be a dad. He only had a 10 per cent chance of survival after contracting the disease in October 2010, and hospital staff missed opportunities to treat his sepsis in time. After being rushed to Leeds General Infirmary six years ago, he was placed in an induced coma, stayed in the hospital for three months, and needed over thirty operations over two years. He and his wife are expecting their first child in February after IVF treatment, something the father-to-be said he never dreamed they would be able to do; he told his story as part of Sepsis awareness month.

3. Majestic plans take step in the right direction

Plans to breathe new life into the fire-ravaged Majestic building in Leeds city centre have taken a major step forward, as a planning application seeking formal permission for the six-storey scheme has been submitted to Leeds City Council. The property firm Rushbond looks to transform the historic site into new stylish offices. If the scheme gets the green light, the City Square-based site will become a 65,000 sq foot office development with an eye-catching new room.

4. Leeds United: deadline day deal done for Bournemouth midfielder Eunan O’Kane

Leeds United completed their 11th signing of the summer tonight as Ireland midfielder Eunan O’Kane joined on a two-year-deal from AFC Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee, shortly before the close of play on transfer deadline day. Left-back Charlie Taylor remained at Elland Road, but the club’s search for a new striking option ended in frustration. Leeds were linked with a move for 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international O’Kane earlier this summer and returned with a new bid for the midfielder as the hours ticked down towards tonight’s transfer deadline. United landed their man on a two-year-deal for an undisclosed fee shortly before 8pm but the quest to sign another striker ended in disappointment as the clock headed towards last night’s 11pm deadline.Clubs are now forbidden from taking part in any regular transfer activity until the opening of the January transfer window, other than being able to sign free agents.

5. Leeds loses that lovin’ feeling

Lovelocks, or padlocks bearing the initial of couples, have been appearing on railings and fixtures of Leeds Centenary Bridge for the last few years, but with this dramatic rise Leeds City Council has ‘cause for concern’. The concern comes from potential structural problems caused by the weight of the locks. The city council plans to take the locks off of the bridge during September, but anyone who wishes to claim their lock can go to the Highway and Transportation Services Offices. The bridge will remain open to pedestrians while the work is being done. The history of ‘lovelocks’ goes back 100 years, but There is no love lost in Leeds this week between the city’s romantics and the council.

