First-ever Street Food Festival coming to Harrogate

Harrogate is to play host to the UK’s first-ever National Street Food and Family Fun Festival in a giant teepee village next weekend.

Scheduled to be held at Valley Gardens on August 26 to 29, the four-day event will start at 8am each and continue until 10.30pm with free entry and free entertainment.

And among the huge variety of food traders taking part from all over the country will be a top Harrogate restaurant known for its fine dining.

Some of the UK’s best street food traders, street performers, music, children’s activities, a vintage and artisan marketplace plus a fine dining and craft beer teepee village.

There will be an eclectic collection of traders with food from across the world in a whole host of unusual vehicles, horseboxes and AirStreams to Citreon H vans and camper vans.

Bright, colourful and full of characters, the hand-selected street food traders are set to add a flash of colour, exotica, tastes and smells to the Valley Gardens.

Food will include ice cream, waffles, artisan burgers, paella, mac n cheese, Ghanian, Indian, Thai, Japanese, Vvegan, wood fired pizza, Polish, Caribbean, Greek, rotisserie chicken, stuffed pittas, Bao Buns and Mexican.

The team at Harrogate restaurant Wild will be welcoming everyone to pop in for breakfast and lunch at the Teepee village during the National Street Food and Family Fun Festival.

Breakfast will be served from 8am-11:45pm, lunch is served from 11:45am-2:30pm, evening sittings are 6:30pm and 9pm.

The evening event is ticket- only with Wild cuisine amid the unique teepee setting and music playing while the sun sets over the Valley Gardens.

There are two sittings 6.30pm and 9pm with tickets only for a four-course experimental dinner, where Wild chef Jim Key will use nature’s finest produce to create an outstanding menu.

Located on Swan Road, Wild restaurant was the brainchild of Key himself.

The Bramhope-born chef was a finalist in The Great British Dish TV series and previously worked for some of the finest hospitality brands and restaurants around the country, including the Devonshire Arms in Bolton Abbey where he was first appointed head chef at the age of just 21.

As well as good, the fun on offer at the National Street Food and Family Fun Festival will include Naughty Tea Ladies, the Water Spa, Hedge Men and the SplatOMatic machine.

For more adult revellers, there will be a Craft Beer Tent with beers from Rudgate Brewery of York.

Harrogate Brewing Company will also have a presence and there will be live music from the Bagdhaddies.

More information at www.streatpr.co.uk