Firm’s Tough Mudder brings in cash

Boston Spa-based Martin House Children’s House was delighted to receive a cheque for £12,793 from its long term supporter Kings Security after its staff recently braved the Tough Mudder Yorkshire challenge.

John Haigh, of the charity for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses, thanked the firm for its continued support over several years.

“Tough Mudder looked pretty daunting, so to have more than 50 Kings people take the time and trouble to complete the course and get sponsorship for it is absolutely fantastic,” said John.

“Our thanks to them all for one of our biggest corporate contributions of the year.”

Kings Security Ltd CEO, Anthony King, said they chose the charity because of its work, adding: “As a parent of six children, I can’t even bring myself to imagine the pain of watching your beloved child suffer.

“The greatest blessings in life are for you, and your loved ones, to enjoy good health whilst treasuring all your special moments together.

“To have that torn from you is too harrowing to contemplate, so anything we can do to help those in such terrible situations is its own reward.

“Everyone at Kings is enormously proud of this fund-raising effort.”