Firearms officers examine antique muskets handed in to Leeds charity shop

Firearms officers were called in when a pair of antique muskets were left at a charity shop in Leeds.

Staff at Help the Aged in Wetherby alerted police after a bag containing the items was handed in by a man yesterday morning.

A police spokesman said they had been called to the shop in Market Place shortly before 10.45am.

He said: "Officers attended and recovered them to a police station where they were examined by firearms officers and found to be antique muskets, likely to have been for ornamental use."