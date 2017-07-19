Fire crews battle blaze at garden centre in Otley

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after a blaze damaged a garden centre at Otley last night

Six fire engines were sent to the incident at Stephen H Smith's garden centre on Pool Road just before 11.30pm last night. (Tues July 19)

The 100m X 100m building was 20 per cent involved in fire .

Appliances from Otley, Cookridge, Ilkley, Stanningley, Shipley and Rawdon, were sent to the incident.

Crews are still at the scene this morning damping down the building.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service investigators are examining the scene of the fire to establish the cause.