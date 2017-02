Harrogate fire crews were called to a blaze in the building of KFC on High Street Starbeck yesterday (January 31).

No injuries have been reported and all persons were out of building when Fire and Rescue crews arrived on the scene at around 6.50pm.

A fire crew member attends the scene at KFC on High Street Starbeck. Picture: Courtney Paige

Crews entered building in breathing apparatus and extinguished the fire using three hose reels.

The cause of fire is believed to be accidental.