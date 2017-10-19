Festive spotlight on Harrogate as Christmas Guide is launched

The festive spotlight is on the Harrogate District as Visit Harrogate’s official Christmas Guide has now launched.

Richard Spencer, CEO at Visit Harrogate, said: “The district is literally tripping the light fantastic, from the much-loved Christmas lights sparkling in the trees on the Stray, to the floodlit Fountain’s Abbey near Ripon, and RHS Garden Harlow Carr with ‘Glow’ their new winter illuminations.”

To celebrate the release of their Christmas Guide, Visit Harrogate has teamed up with RHS Garden Harlow Carr to offer the chance to win tickets to the exclusive preview evening of ‘Glow’ on 21 November.

The complete Christmas guide highlights all the essential ingredients for the season, with sections on Food and Drink, Shopping, Markets and Fairs, Christmas Events, and those all-important appearances Father Christmas will be making as he travels from Lapland to grottos in unique locations such as Stockeld Park, and Beningbrough Hall.

Richard said: “The Harrogate District offers fantastic Christmas shopping thanks to the eclectic mix of shops and boutiques in the cosmopolitan centre, and the unique hand-made gifts and Yorkshire produce from the shops and markets of Knaresborough, Boroughbridge, Masham, Pateley Bridge, and Ripon.”

Event listings include carol services and Christmas themed craft workshops in stunning locations from the Cistercian Monastery at Fountain’s Abbey to the medieval Ripon Cathedral.

Richard said: “We’re incredibly lucky to live in a district where you can take that Boxing Day walk in a medieval deer park, an enchanted forest or an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. We hope our Christmas Guide will encourage visitors and residents alike to really make the most of what we have to enjoy across the region from the Christmas Cracker Trail at Brimham Rocks to the Knaresborough Duck Race on New Year’s Day.”

To have a chance of winning tickets to the exclusive launch of Glow at RHS Garden Harlow Carr, go to: www.visitharrogate.co.uk/information/competitions/glow-preview

Pick up the Christmas Guide at Tourist Information Centres and visitor attractions across the Harrogate District, or visit www.visitharrogate.co.uk the number one website in Google for tourism queries in the Harrogate District where you’ll find more festive listings.