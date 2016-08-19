Feast of food and drink at Foodies Festival at Ripley this weekend

Yorkshire food-lovers in search of a weekend filled with food, fun and friends are heading today, Friday, to Ripley for the Foodies Festival.

The ever-expanding Street Food Avenue is the highlight of this weekend's festival, which runs at Ripley Castle until Sunday.

Festival highlights include:

Top local chefs cooking their signature recipes in the Chefs Theatre

More award-winning producers than ever before

New Vintage Tea Tent with Afternoon Tea

Champagne, craft beer and rum masterclasses

The famous Chilli-Eating Competition

Baking and chocolate masterclasses in the Cake and Bake Theatre

New 1920s themed VIP Tent with grand piano and Mirror Bar

New Unsigned Music Awards Stage featuring emerging bands

Giant Pimm’s Teapot, Mojito Ship and Rum Bus

Featuring some of the North's favourite street food traders as well as flavours and delicacies from around the world, which visitors can enjoy in the giant Feasting Tent.

An Artisan Market showcases over 100 award-winning producers from across the country for festival-goers to sample and shop from, and a new Vintage Tea Tent serving afternoon tea offers a relaxing retreat with cakes, scones, finger sandwich and a selection of teas served on vintage china.

Between feasting and shopping, visitors can watch live cookery demonstrations in the Aga Rangemaster Chefs Theatre from celebrity and top local chefs including Murray Wilson of Horto, Stephanie Moon of Rudding Park and Simon Jewitt from top Harrogate independent restaurant Norse who will cook their signature recipes and share top tips for foodies to take away and practice at home.

A Drinks Theatre offers wine and food pairing masterclasses (and sing-alongs) with TV sommelier Charles Metcalfe, gin tutorials with Whittakers Gin, cider tastings and rum masterclasses from Appleton Estate Rum.

Just in time for the start of the Great British Bake Off, the Cake & Bake Theatre pops up with master chocolatiers Fiona Sciolti and Andrew Thwaite offering workshops in cake-making, chocolate and confectionary for experienced and novice bakers.

A Kids Cookery School invites little foodies to explore their palate and learn basic cooking skills with a series of 'Meals in Minutes' workshops.

Hourly classes offer hands-on gastronomic experiments and lessons in how to make a delicious 'taster recipe' to take away and eat.

After a day of feasting and fun visitors can picnic on the grass with friends and soak in the atmosphere with live music from the new Unsigned Music Awards Stage - which features emerging bands from across the UK and bands that performed and this year's Glastonbury - and cocktails from the Appleton Estate Rum Bus, Giant Pimm's Teapot and Mojito Ship.

For those feeling adventurous, a new Bug Eating Competition challenges contestants to eat crunchy critters and squiggly grubs from the depth of the forest, and for those who think they can handle the heat, the famous Chilli Eating Contestwill blow their socks off with the world's hottest chillies and chilli extract mixtures.

Festival tickets are on sale now at www.foodiesfestival.com or by calling 0844 9951111.