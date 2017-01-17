Farmhouse breakfasts support rural housing charity

The Deputy Mayor of Harrogate and a team of cooks are preparing to host breakfast for more than 100 people at her farmhouse in order to raise money for charity.

Christine Ryder and her farming husband Chris are inviting members of the community to join them at Scaife Hall Farm in Blubberhouses and support national farming charity the Addington Fund, which provides homes for farming families.

Two sittings will be held at 10am-12pm and 1-3pm on each of January 24, 25 and 26. Full English breakfasts will be served as well as starters such as smoked salmon and porridge.

Sausages are being donated by debbie&andrew’s and other ingredients include smoked kippers from nearby Mackenzie’s Smokehouse.

Since first holding the event four years ago, the Ryders have raised more than £12,000.

Mrs Ryder said: “Bookings are going really well. Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons are sold out, though we do still have spaces for the other sittings.”

Mrs Ryder, who also runs B&B accommodation from the farm, will be joined in the kitchen by fellow members of the Farm Stay group, while her good friend Rachael Gate of Country Kitchen caterers in Cheshire will be lending a hand by bringing her own portable kitchen.

Tickets cost £15 per head and can be booked by calling Mrs Ryder on 01943 880354 or by email at christine@scaifehallfarm.co.uk