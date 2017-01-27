Famous TV sex therapist to bring special event to Harrogate

The resident sex and relationship expert on ITV1's Lorraine show with Lorraine Kelly is bringing her seminar tour to Harrogate just in time for Valentine's Day.

Leading relationship therapist Louise Van der Velde, who is from Harrogate herself, has over 20 years experience in helping people manifest true love and keep relationships on track.

Also known as the Pleasure Professor, Louise's book, Decent Proposal, published in January 2013, became an instant best-seller after being featured on TV, print and radio right across the world.

The international sex and relationship expert, TV presenter and author told the Harrogate Advertiser her new tour would present "life-changing seminars" for anyone looking for love or wanting to discover a deeper connection in their current relationship.

Among the lessons Louise passes on are techniques to:

Discover sexual confidence and how to use tantra to increase self love and blow him away in the bedroom.

Learn why relationships failed in the past and start a fresh using the lastest fast track techniques.

Gain an insight into male and female energy flow, how it can be optimised and why relationships fails.

Become a master communicator, and heal a problematic relationship, whilst growing spiritually to become a better person.

The free Harrogate event will take place at the White Hart Hotel on Saturday, February 11 at 2pm.

Louise Van der Velde also appears on ITV's This Morning show, writes for the Daily Mail online and is a regular pundit on BBC radio

Tickets are available via Louise's website.

