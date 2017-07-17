Famous celebrity wows Harrogate Wi members + Bettys!

Everyone wants to come to Harrogate these days.

The latest celebrity is one of the country's most popular and charming presenters.

Ben Fogle at Bettys in Harrogate with waitress Gemma Whyman and waiter Jack Balsdon.

Author, broadcaster and writer, Ben Fogle is best known for his presenting roles with Channel 5, BBC and ITV.

Having already hosted the likes of Crufts, One Man and His Dog, Countryfile and more on TV, readers might have seen him recently on Channel 5 in Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild.

The hugely popular 43-year-old popped into to visit Spa Sweethearts Women's Institute in Harrogate last week.

And he wasn't alone - he brought his dog, Storm.

In theory he was there as a spectator, doing a final bit of research for his next book.

The subject? Englishness.

But, in the end, he did address the WI members, who thought he was lovely.

He, in turn, was impressed by this young, go-ahead Harrogate WI group, tweeting the following:

"Thank you to the @SpaSweethearts @WomensInstitute for hosting Storm and I tonight and sharing some thoughts on #englishness"

Fogle is more than a mere presenter, he is also a genuine adventurer, visiting some of the world's toughest areas from the north to the south poles.

He's even survived partnering Olympic rower James Cracknell in several dangerous record attempts!

During Ben's visit to Harrogate, he also asked to drop in at Bettys tearooms in the centre of Harrogate and and refresh his skills at waiting tables during its Lady Betty Afternoon, as further research for a book he is writing about Englishness.

Bettys customers and staff were delighted to meet him. I’m attaching a picture I thought you’d like to see.