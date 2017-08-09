Family-friendly feva festival set to launch in Knaresborough

It all kicks off with the Friends of feva Party tomorrow night at Art in the Mill and ends ten days later, nearly, with Picnic in the Park - yes Knaresborough's annual feast of entertainment and visual arts is upon us.

Boasting 100 performances and happenings of many and varied types, this year's feva festival begins with a bang this Friday, August 11 with many of the popular favourites appearing in the opening weekend.

In the case of the Sealed Knot, it's a case of the big guns - literally.

The kings of reenactment are bringing an entire regiment to Knaresborough Castle on Saturday in the spectacular Civil War Day running from 11am to 4pm.

Throw in Knaresborough Lions Beer Festival, Henshaws' Urban Beach, a special Blind Jack concert and illuminations at Knaresborough Castle for the first time in 50 years and this weekend promises to be one to remember.

Feva chairman, Tony Cerexhe said: “The ten days of Knaresborough’s feva is turning out to be one of a big date in the summer holidays.

“It is hard work maintaining the sheer range and variety, turning to old favourites while always finding a platform for something and someone new, but we think we have a winning mixture with the offerings in 2017."

Live music runs through feva like a stick of rock with a line-up including Snake Davis, The Jam'd, Holy Moly and the Crackers, the Orb Extravganaza and the acoustic Circle Live.

Part of the feva Visual Arts Trail which includes 17 different locations, this year's Summer Salon Exhibition marks the tenth anniversary of Art in the Mill and brings together a host of selected artists many of who have been with the gallery since the start.

The Lions Beer festival will be doing it bit in the 300th anniversary celebrations of the birth of the Knaresborough legend by serving pints of Roosters' Blind Jack.

Feva chairman, Tony Cerexhe said: “With so much on during the day-time, including the fantastic free street performances, it is a great place to provide distraction for the kids.

"We have free activities aimed at children every day from mid-morning till four or five in the evening.

"In the evening we have music, plays, talks and performances of all kinds for adults.

"As usual, feva offers something for everyone."