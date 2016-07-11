Fabulous at 50! Harrogate International Festivals gets its own cocktail

The West Park Hotel has marked its new partnership with Harrogate International Festivals with the launch of a Fabulous Festival Fifty cocktail to celebrate the Festival’s 50th anniversary.

The West Park Hotel has become a Premier Partner of the Festivals and Festivals Chief Executive Sharon Canavar was invited to be the first to sample the cocktail which features Harrogate’s own Slingsby Gin, another Festival sponsor.

Hotel Manager Nathan George said: “The Festivals are a hugely important part of the culture of the Harrogate district and we are delighted to become a Premier Partner in such a significant year. We wanted a way to celebrate the Summer festival and a new cocktail seemed a great way to do it!”

Annually, the Festivals deliver over 300 distinct events and attract over 90,000 people to its portfolio of activities, including its flagship summer Music Festival, and three literary festivals: Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival, Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival and Harrogate History Festival.

Marking its milestone anniversary, the arts charity launched its biggest fundraising campaign to date – the Future 50 Appeal – to help secure the next 50 years.

The Fabulous Festival Fifty features Slingsby's rhubarb gin, lychee liquor, raspberries, mango juice and rose syrup, served in a martini glass and garnished with blackberries, raspberries and mint.

Sharon Canavar’s verdict? “Summer in a glass and a great way to celebrate our partnership!”

The West Park Hotel is part of the Providence Inns and Hotels Group which recently won Best Accommodation Operator of the Year Morning Advertiser’s Publican Awards.