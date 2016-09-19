FA Cup exit for Taddy

Tadcaster Albion were knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup by local rivals Farsley Celtic after a 2-0 defeat at the i2i.

James Walshaw got the visitors up and running from the penalty spot early on before Paul Walker capitalised on a mistake by Charlie Murphy to double the lead shortly after half-time.

Taddy were awarded a penalty of their own with 20 minutes to go with the possibility of setting up a grandstand finish, but Tom Corner saw his spot-kick well saved by Graham McKibbin.

Taddy boss Billy Miller made three alterations to the side following the win over Clitheroe las time out.

Murphy deputised for Michael Ingham between the sticks, Jimmy Beadle came back in for Charlie Binns and Rob Youhill was preferred to Conor Sellars.

The two sides met in the league just over two weeks ago in a game that produced no goals, however, the deadlock was broken after just 11 minutes this time around.

Liam Shepherd was adjudged to have upended Richard Marshall just inside the box and Walshaw stepped up and stroked his spot-kick down the middle to give the Celts an early lead in the second qualifying round tie.

Farsley were looking ominously dangerous as they dominated possession and pushed the Brewers backwards. Ross Daly and Walshaw both came close to further extending the visitors’ lead, but they couldn’t quite force Murphy into making a save.

Taddy were looking unusually lacklustre as Farsley continued to pile the pressure on and defender Ryan Serrant had a good chance to make it 2-0 but he fired wide from an inside left position.

Tadcaster did finally create a good chance of their own five minutes from the break.

Jono Greening’s clip in behind was latched onto by brother Josh, but the latter’s rasping half-volley was impressively kept out by McKibbin.

McKibbin however almost went from hero to zero in less than 60 seconds after completely missing the resulting corner kick, but luckily enough for the Celts keeper, no yellow shirt was on-hand to turn the loose ball home.

Despite a poor first half, boss Miller opted to make no changes and his side initially started the second period the brighter of the teams.

Josh Greening was set free down the left once more but the forward fired narrowly over the top.

That bright start swiftly turned dark as Celtic doubled their lead.

Richard Marshall’s fierce looping header across goal was dropped by gloveman Murphy and Walker reacted quickest to turn in from five yards.

Conceding for a second time seemed to completely deflate the Brewers as the visitors continued to get more and more familiar with the ball.

Marshall and Walker both came close to ending the game as a contest before Conor Sellars’ introduction seemed to inject some life and lift into Taddy with just 20 minutes to try and salvage the tie.

Tad were handed a lifeline in the 70th minute as referee Dean Craig pointed to the penalty spot for a second time after Serrant clipped the heels of Corner.

The upended player grabbed the ball and stepped up himself, but saw his strike well kept out by McKibbin.

The Brewers had one final chance to pull a goal back as Youhill sent Corner in on goal, but McKibbin denied the striker once again.

Tadcaster Albion: Murphy, Barrett, Shepherd, Milne, Anderson, Mycoe, Youhill, Beadle (c) (Ibrahimi 77), Corner, Josh Greening (Sellars 65), Jono Greening.