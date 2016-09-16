Exciting events at Spiegeltent in Harrogate

The magical Spiegeltent has brought some real colour to Harrogate this week - and it’s not over yet.

Last weekend’s Children’s Festival proved popular but there are still quite a few shows to go - some of them free -before the music and cabaret programme comes to an end at this spectacular-looking, travelling tent decorated with mirrors, stained glass, not to forget a bar!

Located in Crescent Gardens, the Spiegeltent is one of organisers Harrogate International Festivals’ most innovative ideas.

Originally built in Belgium during the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, only a handful of magical Spiegeltents are still in use today and Harrogate is one of the few places in Britain where audiences get a chance top enjoy the fun inside the palatial tent.

Marc Dunleavy, music festivals manager of Harrogate International Festivals, said:

“There are lots of fantastic performance venues in Harrogate, but no ‘sticky-floor jazz clubs’ – the Spiegeltent adds a totally new platform to Harrogate that has allowed us to present artists that might not otherwise come to the town!

“It has been wonderful to present our Children’s Festival, welcoming families to a whole weekend of children’s events, and the variety of music performances throughout the week has attracted a wealth of new, diverse audiences.

“If you have not yet experienced the Spigeltent please join us for the final weekend - you on’t be disappointed.”

Shows still to come at the Spigeltent include:

Manjula, a Leeds-based exploration of world music is on Friday, September 16 at 12.30pm.

Showgirl superstar Miss Tempest Rose and her ladies of the House of Burlesque on Friday, September 16 at 7.30pm.

The Silent Disco enables the audience to grab their headphones and experience musical choices of their own without any noise on Friday, September 16 at 10pm.

My Darling Clementine, a homage to classic country duets starring Michael Weston King and Lou Dalgleish, is on Saturday, September 17 at 7.30pm.

For the full programme or to book tickets, visit www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com or call the box office on 01423 562 303.