Evening at home with Boycott

Yorkshire and England cricket legend Geoffrey Boycott will be inviting people into his Boston Spa garden to help raise money for Martin House Children’s Hospice.

The star will also answer questions from visitors at the fundraiser at his High Street home on August 12, from 6.30pm.

Organiser Jilly Thompson said: “It is a very intimate affair with tables of ten prettily laid up so that people can enjoy their own picnics in the beautiful marquee, (in the Boycott’s garden).

“Geoffrey is going to do a Q & A and there will also be some footage of his 100th 100 as it is the 40th anniversary of that event this year.”

When the event was last staged two years ago it raised over £5,000 for Martin House.

Tickets, £25, are from Costcutter and Martin House shops in Boston Spa and Wetherby.