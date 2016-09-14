Stormy skies over Harrogate

Skies over Harrogate were filled with spectacular lightning storms after the hottest day of the year.

Following sizzling heat during the day, during which temperatures rose to record highs of 34.4C in Kent, lightning storms followed.

It was the UK’s hottest day of the year so far and the warmest September day since 1911, said the Met Office.

But storms broke in the evening across the north of England with the Met Office warning of flash flooding and travel disruption.

The highest temperature of 2016 had previously been 34.1C, which was reached on 23 August at Faversham in Kent.

The all-time record for September of 35.6C (96.1F) was set in 1906, in Bawtry, South Yorkshire.

The spell of warm autumn weather is forecast to continue across parts of England until Friday.

Advertiser reader Jez Campbell sent in this photograph of the storm over the Majestic Hotel, taken from his home in Cheltenham Mount.

*Send your pictures of the storms and weather to: news@harrogateadvertiser.co.uk