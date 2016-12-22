Road closures in Harrogate town centre for £80,000 gas network replacement

A major £80,000 project to replace part of Harrogate's gas distribution network will mean town centre road closures for around seven weeks.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is investing £80,000 to upgrade the ageing metal gas distribution network along Station Bridge, Station Parade and Albert Street.

300m of existing metal gas mains will be replaced with more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a continued safe and reliable supply of gas to the town.

Robert Hope, NGN Construction Services Area Manager, said: “We have been working closely with North Yorkshire County Council to carefully plan these works in order to minimise disruption to customers.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”

The project, which will begin on Monday January 16 is expected to last around seven weeks, and will be carried out in two phases.

The first phase will begin on Station Parade at the junction of Albert Street and continue down Albert Street to the junction of Princes Street for around two weeks.

During this phase, there will be a full road closure on Station Bridge and a lane closure on Station Parade on the inside lane heading out towards the A59.

Phase two will begin on Monday January 30 on Albert Street from the junction of Princes Street to the junction of Prospect Place.

There will be a full road closure on this section of Albert Street and a lane closure on the inbound lane of West Park for the remaining five weeks of the project.

The company said it also expected that the works would mean delays to bus services but that pedestrian access would be maintained at all times with clear diversion routes signposted for drivers.

Engineers will be working on site seven days a week between 8am and 5.30pm throughout the project and occasional additional hours when required.

Material dug up from the roads will be removed from site outside of the main working hours in order to maintain a smooth flow of traffic on Albert Street.