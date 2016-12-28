Road closures for Knaresborough in £60,000 gas mains project

Residents and road users are set for delays and diversions in Knaresborough as part of a £60,000 project to replace a section of the town's gas mains network.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) has said it is investing £60,000 to replace 560m of ageing metal gas mains along High Bond End in the town.

The project, which will begin on Monday January 30 and last around five weeks, has been planned in conjunction with North Yorkshire County Council to minimise disruption.

Robert Hope, Construction Services Area Manager at Northern Gas Networks said: “We have been working closely with North Yorkshire County Council to carefully plan these works in order to minimise disruption to customers.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”

Knaresborough has become the third town designated gas works in the New Year following announcements for road closures in Harrogate and Wetherby too.

The major project is part of NGN's ongoing plans to replace old metal gas networks with more durable plastic pipes, allowing a safer and more reliable supply.

Two-way temporary traffic lights will be in place on Coverdale Drive in Knaresborough from Monday January 30 for around three weeks and will move along the road in 100m sections until all works are complete.

There will then be a full road closure introduced on High Bond End from Monday 20 February for one week.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and engineers will be working from Monday to Sunday between 8am and 5pm.