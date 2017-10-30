RHS Britain in Bloom 2017: Gold for Harrogate in Champion of Champions

Harrogate picked up a gold award in the Champion of Champions category of the RHS Britain in Bloom competition for 2017.

Representatives of Team Harrogate attended the awards ceremony held on Friday (October 27) in Llandudno, North Wales.

It is the third time Harrogate has been entered in Champion of Champions but it is the first time it has been awarded the much coveted gold medal.

The gold award was collected by Chairman Pam Grant who is also President of Harrogate in Bloom and Patrick Kilburn, Harrogate Borough Council’s Head of Parks and Environmental Services as judges congratulated all Champion of Champions finalists for setting such a consistently high standard.

Harrogate was one of seven destinations from 78 finalists invited by the national judges to enter this elite category which pits the very best in the country against each other. Elswick in Lancashire was named overall winner.

Pam Grant said: “In 2007 and 2010 we were awarded silver gilt so this year we were very much going for gold.

"All seven finalists picked up gold awards and the judges told us there was nothing but a cat’s whisker between us.

"We were pipped at the post of overall category winner which went to Elswick in Lancashire.

"Gold is what we set out to bring back to Harrogate and we are immensely proud to have achieved that. We were competing at the very highest level and a gold medal is a huge achievement.”

As well as Harrogate in Bloom and Harrogate Borough Council, Team Harrogate includes a further 15 local groups.

Pam Grant added: “All Team Harrogate members do a fantastic job and this is testament to their hard work and continued commitment to the In Bloom campaign for the benefit of our town.

"A lot of people dug really deep to support us and I want to thank everyone involved particularly all members of Team Harrogate.

"I would also like to thank the Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate Coun Anne Jones, the Harrogate Chamber of Commerce and our Business Buddies, Harrogate Flower Shows, Harrogate Business Market, Transdev, Studley Hotel and Old Swan Hotel, the Harrogate Advertiser, Stray FM, Radio York and Harrogate News.

"And a final special thank you to Harrogate in Bloom’s new partner Harrogate Spring Water.

"Big or small, all support was invaluable and helped us win this gold award.”

Team Harrogate comprised Harrogate in Bloom, Harrogate Borough Council, Pinewoods Conservation Group, Harrogate District Biodiversity Action Group, North of England Horticultural Society (Harrogate Flower Shows), Harrogate and District Allotments' Federation, Friends of the Valley Gardens, Bilton Conservation Group, Harrogate Civic Society, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, Horticap, Rossett Nature Reserve, Rossett School, Woodfield Millennium Green, Hookstone and Stonefall Action Group, Bachelor Field Friends' Group and Woodlands Community Group.