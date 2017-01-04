Public consultation launched over air pollution at Knaresborough's Bond End

Concerned residents who have called for action on the air pollution at Bond End in Knaresborough have been encouraged to have their say over what should be done.

A public consultation will be opened later this month from January 9 to February 10 on ways to reduce congestion at the Bond End junction.

Exceeding the accepted levels of nitrogen oxide, the area was declared an Air Quality Management Area (AQMA) in 2013 and since then residents and councillors have been calling for action.

County Councillor Bill Hoult, chairman of the Steering Group for the junction, has supported the push for progress and encouraged people to make their views known.

He said: "Increasing traffic volumes in the built-up area generate a high level of pollutants at the current junction.

"We are working very hard to put together the most effective measures to cut pollution at this junction and we would urge the community and stakeholders to take part in this consultation and makes their views known."

The Bond End steering group represents the County, Borough and Town Councils and North Yorkshire County Council recently contracted specialist consultants Mouchel to undertake traffic and environmental modelling work on the junction.

Traffic signal improvements, directional signs, planning policy, reducing emissions in vehicles used by Harrogate Borough Council, improving cycle routes and implementing methods for smarter travel choices are all ideas involved in the consultation.

As part of the month-long consultation, council officers will be available to discuss the improvement options in Knaresborough Library on Friday January 13 from 10am to 6pm and on Saturday January 14 from 10am to 3pm. For more information about the consultation click here.