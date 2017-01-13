Harrogate junction to be changed after residents raise safety concerns

Motorists will be stopped from queue jumping on Wetherby Road leading up to the Woodlands junction after residents on Masham Close have raised safety concerns.

The county council plan to extend the traffic island opposite the junction where Masham Close meets Wetherby Road to improve traffic safety.

The works will begin on Monday February 13 and will involve extending the island by 10 metres to stop road users jumping the queues heading into Harrogate.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Highways, said: “The work is being undertaken following safety concerns expressed by local road users.

"It involves extending the central traffic island by approximately 10 metres, which will prevent motorists jumping the queue at the Woodlands junction and potentially coming into conflict with traffic turning into or out of Masham Close.

"We aim to cause as little disruption as possible while carrying out this important safety work.’’

The work will take place from 7pm to midnight to minimise disruption and is expected to take a week but, because of the restricted working hours, it may have to continue into the following week.

During the work, traffic will be controlled by two-way temporary lights, maintaining traffic flows in conjunction with the Woodlands junction signals.

The exit from Masham Close will be controlled and monitored by a traffic ambassador.

The work is being partly funded by a £1,000 contribution from the locality budget of Harrogate Oatlands County Councillor John Ennis.

Councillor Ennis said: “This is great news. I was glad to make a financial contribution and thereby ensure that this scheme, which Masham Close residents, with my support, have been requesting, is able to go ahead.’’