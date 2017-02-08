All major stabilisation work on Linton bridge now complete

Contractors and councillors have said work is progressing well on Linton Bridge and without delays should be ready to re-open this summer.

Since work started, cracks in the arches have been repaired with metal stitching and contractors have been working to stabilise the foundations and supports of the bridge.

All major stabilisation works on Linton Bridge are now said to be complete. Picture: Leeds City Council

Between now and the completion date, services through the structure will have to be reconnected and re-positioned, reinforced concrete slabs will have to be cast over the arches and the stone parapets will also have to be rebuilt.

Harewood ward Councillor, Ryan Stephenson (Con), said: "The works schedule originally set a completion date of this summer and there have been no delays to this plan up to now.

"As local Councillors we have been holding regular progress meetings with Council Officers to monitor progress and scrutinise any possible risks to delay.

"Engineers are therefore now underway with the final phase of repair, with all major stabilisation works now complete."

Engineers have been repairing cracks in the arches with metal 'stitching'. Picture: Leeds City Council

The closure of the bridge has caused delays and diversions for regular road users and residents in the area, and now residents are said to be looking forward to its re-opening.

Coun Stephenson said: "The impact on residents in Linton, Collingham and indeed Wetherby has been significant over the past year, with traffic diversions leading to major delays and access issues having an effect on footfall for local businesses.

"As Councillors we worked proactively to support residents and businesses, including the implementation of a free shuttle service, but we will be pleased to have our bridge back in working order again soon."