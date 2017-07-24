£40,000 path revamp work to begin at Thruscross Reservoir

A project to improve the paths around Thruscross Reservoir will start before the end of July.

Yorkshire Water is investing £40,000 in the four-week project, which aims to make improvements to the 4.5 miles of paths which circle the reservoir and take people into the nearby woodland.

Yorkshire Water said the work will include improvements to drainage so the path is in better condition during wet weather as well as improving the surface of certain parts of the path and repairing some steps on steeper sections.

Alastair Harvey, recreation advisor for Yorkshire Water, said: “This work is part of a programme of maintenance and improvements at our sites across Yorkshire.

“We want people to be able to enjoy our land, using it as a gateway to getting out into God’s Own Country to enjoy the beautiful landscapes in the county we are all lucky to call home.”

Last year, Yorkshire Water replaced two footbridges at the same site.

Yorkshire Water is the second largest landowner in Yorkshire, caring for 80,000 acres, including some of the most scenic spots in the county.