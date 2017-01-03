Entries pouring in for Knaresborough Bed Race 2017

The organisers of the Great Knaresborough Bed Race, the Knaresborough Lions, have unveiled the theme of next year’s event and entry date.

In a homage to many of the past competitors, the theme for the 2017 race will be Heroes and Villains.

The biggest event in the town’s annual calendar will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

Knaresborough Lion and chairman of the organising team, Richard Hall, said: “As always our aim is to give the teams as broad a canvas as possible on which to create their designs for the bed and exotic costume for themselves.”

Next year’s event, the 52nd to date event in an unbroken line back to 1966, will see 90 teams battling it out in front of a crowd of thousands of people for the honour of victory in one of the country’s most unusual but popular traditions.

The organisers of the Bed Race, Knaresborough Lions, have been explaining the thinking behind the choice of the theme for the beds next year.

Knaresborough Lion and chairman of the organising team, Richard Hall, said:

“Bed Race brings out the best in people and we have had many real heroes who have taken part over the years.

“But we have seen some choice villains too: pirates, highwaymen, daleks, punks, dragons and even Mr Gru and his Minions. It all makes for a wonderful spectacle and we are yet to lose any spectator due to the actions of the super villains at Bed Race.

“In any case, they are outnumbered by the heroes who turn up to take part.

And organisers have also announced that the event is now open for entries.

Entry forms for the 2017 Bed Race appeared on the event’s website - www.bedrace.com - on New Year's Day.

All entries have to be submitted before the end of February.