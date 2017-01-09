Entries open for Knaresborough Bed Race 2017

Entries are open for teams wishing to take part in the Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2017.

The biggest event in the town’s annual calendar will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

In a homage to many of the past competitors, the theme for the 2017 race will be Heroes and Villains.

Knaresborough Lion and chairman of the organising team, Richard Hall, said: “As always our aim is to give the teams as broad a canvas as possible on which to create their designs for the bed and exotic costume for themselves.”

Entry forms for the 2017 Bed Race are now available on the event’s website, www.bedrace.com

The organisers of the Bed Race, Knaresborough Lions, have been explaining the thinking behind the choice of the theme for the beds next year.

Knaresborough Lion and chairman of the organising team, Richard Hall, said:

“Bed Race brings out the best in people and we have had many real heroes who have taken part over the years.

“But we have seen some choice villains too: pirates, highwaymen, daleks, punks, dragons and even Mr Gru and his Minions. It all makes for a wonderful spectacle and we are yet to lose any spectator due to the actions of the super villains at Bed Race.

“In any case, they are outnumbered by the heroes who turn up to take part.

“We think ‘Heroes and Villains’ will be a winning formula for the 2017 theme.”

Last year’s event also saw victories for Flow-Mon Bandits (fastest mixed team), 1st Scriven Scouts (fastest misxed junior team), Harrogate Rugby Racers (fastest male junior team), Hiscox (best dressed bed) and The Hairy Fairies (most entertaining team).

The Knaresborough Lions are a volunteer group which draws in hundreds of helpers to prepare the course, marshal the crowds and organise the teams.

Each year, 90 teams of six runners and a passenger take part.

A huge amount is also raised for local charities from proceeds from the bed race

All entries have to be submitted before the end of February.