Entries invited for Food Porn Awards in Harrogate and beyond

Anyone who's watched Masterchef - or ever dined out in some smart restaurant in Harrogate for that matter - knows presentation is nearly as important as flavour.

At least that was the thinking behind the Food Porn Awards.

A competition designed to celebrate the best looking food, after making a splash last year in Lancashire the awards are expanding this year into Yorkshire.

Last year saw entrants including the likes of TV chef Simon Rimmer’s Cheshire based restaurant, Earle by Simon Rimmer, Manchester House, Ramsbottom restaurant Hearth of the Ram, new baking start-up, The Princess and the Cupcake, as well as restaurants from well-known groups, including The Botanist, Blackhouse and the New Moon Company. Twelve finalists were selected to participate in a cook-off with an expert judging panel deciding on the overall winner, and this year we want to make it even bigger and better.

Whether it's a restaurant, pub, bar or pop-up bistro; the Food Porn Awards™ are open to every chef, cook or caterer across the North West, Cumbria & Yorkshire.

Voting starts this week with the closing date being Sunday and entry is online.

Entrants are advised to an image of the dish and complete the details online.

The judges will then select four finalists in each category.

Finalists will go through to a cook-off at the Food Porn Awards™ kitchen, where they will recreate their entry and be professionally shot for judging.

For more information, visit www.foodpornawards.co.uk