Ellis cooks up a treat at Rotary comp

Five budding Young Chefs from Northallerton College, Boroughbridge High School and Breckenborough School near Thirsk recently took part in the national Rotary Young competition at Boroughbridge High School.

The youngsters were asked to produce a two course healthy meal on a limited budget of £10 within a 90-minute time frame.

Marks were awarded for a variety of skills from choice of menu, planning, hygiene to the taste and presentation of the meal.

“The standards of cooking and presentation were of a very high standard, with the judges, Nick Wright and Hazel Haas, finding it very hard to decide on a winner,” said Knaresborough Rotary spokesman Brian Souter.

“Ellis Barker from Boroughbridge High School was the winner and will now compete in the District final at Betty’s Cookery School at the end of January.”

The winner of the national Rotary Young Chef competition will receive a trip to Italy thanks to the main sponsor Berio, tuition with a Michelin Star Chef and a cash prize of £250.

Ellis prepared lemon and rosemary cod, wrapped in bacon served with mash, roasted vine tomatoes, pod peas and mangetout. For desert she prepared raspberry cheesecake with raspberry coulis.

Northallerton Mowbray, Thirsk and Knaresborough Rotary Clubs support the Young Chef Competition because they believe that cooking a healthy meal is an important life skill.

“The competition aims to encourage young people to develop cookery and food presentation skills, consider healthy eating options, and develop organisational and planning skills and also an ability to cope in a demanding situation,” added Brian.

To join Knaresborough Rotary Club contact Brian Souter 01423 819463.