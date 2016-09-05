Young netballers at Harrogate summer camp play alongside sporting star

Sports-loving kids on their summer break in Harrogate had the opportunity to play and learn alongside an England Under 21 netball star.

Young netballers attending a summer sports camp at Harrogate’s Ashville College were put through their paces by Lydia Walker.

Lydia, a member of the Yorkshire Jets team who won her call up to the national squad last year, was the guest coach at “Netball Fever”, which was held at the independent school.

Anna Rakusen-Guy, Ashville Trading’s Events and Lettings Manager, said: “The summer sports camps are a regular feature at Ashville College, and always prove very popular.

“Having Lydia spend a day with the girls was an added bonus.

“Her determination and hours of practise on the courts has led to her being chosen to play for England.

“No doubt her presence will have given inspiration to those who have their sights set on playing netball at the highest level.”

During her visit, Lydia, who originally comes from Huddersfield, demonstrated her skills to the girls and gave them tips on how to improve their own game as well as signing autographs and posing for photographs.

Later this year Lydia will compete in the Netball Europe Under 21 Championships in Scotland.